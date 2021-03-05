Abstract

Acute thallium poisoning is relatively rare, which usually caused by eating by mistake or poisoning. This kind of poisoning attracts social attention. Its atypical clinical symptoms can result in misdiagnosis, mistreatment and poor prognosis. Most patients with acute thallium poisoning can be cured after early toxicological examination, timely blood purification or Prussian blue and symptomatic treatment. To diagnose and treat the disease correctly and timely, the Chinese Society of Toxicology Poisoning and Treatment of Specialized Committee and the Poisoning Group of Emergency Medicine Branch of Chinese Medical Association, together with the Poisoning Treatment Center of the Army, invited experts in the field of acute thallium poisoning to analyze, discuss and summarize the diagnosis and treatment to formulate the Chinese expert consensus on diagnosis and treatment of acute thallium poisoning (2021).

Language: zh