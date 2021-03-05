SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chinese Society Of Toxicology Poisoning And Treatment Of Specialized C, Poisoning Group Of Emergency Medicine Branch Of Chinese Medical A. Zhonghua Wei Zhong Bing Ji Jiu Yi Xue 2021; 33(4): 385-392.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Zhonghua yi xue za zhi)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn121430-20210305-00338

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Acute thallium poisoning is relatively rare, which usually caused by eating by mistake or poisoning. This kind of poisoning attracts social attention. Its atypical clinical symptoms can result in misdiagnosis, mistreatment and poor prognosis. Most patients with acute thallium poisoning can be cured after early toxicological examination, timely blood purification or Prussian blue and symptomatic treatment. To diagnose and treat the disease correctly and timely, the Chinese Society of Toxicology Poisoning and Treatment of Specialized Committee and the Poisoning Group of Emergency Medicine Branch of Chinese Medical Association, together with the Poisoning Treatment Center of the Army, invited experts in the field of acute thallium poisoning to analyze, discuss and summarize the diagnosis and treatment to formulate the Chinese expert consensus on diagnosis and treatment of acute thallium poisoning (2021).


Language: zh
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print