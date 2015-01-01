|
Citation
|
Plurad DS, Geesman G, Sheets NW, Chawla-Kondal B, Ayutyanont N, Mahmoud A. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Literature demonstrates increased mortality for the severely injured at a Level II vs. Level I center. Our objective is to reevaluate the impact of trauma center verification level on mortality for patients with an Injury Severity Score (ISS) > 15 utilizing more contemporary data. We hypothesize that there would be no mortality discrepancy. STUDY DESIGN: Utilizing the ACS Trauma Quality Program Participant Use File admission year 2017, we identified severely injured (ISS >15) adult (age >15 years) patients treated at an ACS-verified Level I or Level II center. We excluded patients who underwent interfacility transfer. Logistic regression was performed to determine adjusted associations with mortality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ACS verification; severely injured; trauma center verification; trauma mortality