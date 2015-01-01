|
Verjans M, Schleer P, Kinzius M, Krumholz P, Phlippen L, Drobinsky S, Radermacher K. Biomed. Tech. 2021; 66(3): 323-333.
(Copyright © 2021, Walter de Gruyter)
Acute and planned transportations of patients are major tasks for emergency medical services (EMS) and often result in substantial physical strains with a major impact on the workers' health, because current transportation aids cannot provide sufficient support, especially on stairs. A new stair-climbing and self-balancing approach (SEBARES) has been developed and its usability is evaluated in the context of this paper. Twelve participants operated a prototype in a transportation scenario and user forces, user joint angles and the perceived usability were evaluated.
ergonomic evaluation; OWAS; patient transportation; posture analysis; self-balancing device