Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Employee alcohol consumption is a major challenge to both the health of the employee and productivity of the company. Our study investigates the overall alcohol intoxication rates of employees at companies in Lithuania, alcohol intoxication incidence rates during the work week and associations between company variables and employee alcohol intoxication at work.



METHODS: Data for our study were collected at 153 different companies in Lithuania during the year 2018. Overall 2 455 997 alcohol breath tests were analysed. Data were analysed using descriptive statistics and Poisson regression analysis.



RESULTS: Descriptive statistics showed that the alcohol intoxication (blood alcohol concentration ≥ 0.01%) incidence rate was 0.31% (n = 7535). Average alcohol intoxication was 0.04%. Furthermore, higher alcohol intoxication incidence rates were found on Mondays and in the morning than at any other day or time. The results of Poisson regression analysis showed that the alcohol intoxication incidence rate ratios were highest among small companies, companies from the farming sector and companies from rural areas.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: We found a relationship between company variables, testing time and incidence rates of alcohol intoxication. The increased alcohol intoxication at work throughout the weekend and on Monday is consistent with the alcohol consumption patterns in the Lithuanian population. Relatively low alcohol intoxication rate for the majority of the positively tested cases may indicate consumption of small amounts of alcohol just before starting work or excessive alcohol consumption the day before. Our findings could be an indicator of an underlying problem and have implications for alcohol prevention strategies.

Language: en