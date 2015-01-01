Abstract

BACKGROUND: Estimation of postmortem interval (PMI) is a critical component of forensic death investigations. C5b-9 and cardiac Troponin C (cTnC) have the potential as markers for myocardial damage and can be suitable markers for determination of PMI. The aim of current study was to estimate different postmortem intervals using C5b-9 and cTnC detected by immunohistochemical technique in stab wounds and firearm injuries of the heart.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Cardiac tissue samples from 70 forensic autopsy cadavers were obtained from XXXXXXX morgue, processed, for histopathological examination as well as immunohistochemical detection of C5b-9 and cTnC expression. The surface area of the positive C5b-9 and troponin C immune reactive cardiac tissue was measured morphometrically then the data were used to construct multiple regression equations for the estimation of PMI.



RESULTS: Histopathological autolytic changes occurred in all groups and increased in intensity with the increase in the PMI in stab wound and firearm injury groups. These findings were supported by immunohistochemical morphometric analysis. Constructed equations to estimate PMI were highly accurate especially those combining both markers.



CONCLUSION: C5b-9 and cTnC can be considered reliable indicators of myocardial damage and can be used either separately or in combination for accurate estimation of PMI.

Language: en