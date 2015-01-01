|
Blandino A, Travaini G, Rifiorito A, Piga MA, Casali MB. Forensic Sci. Int. 2021; 324: 110853.
Abstract
Road traffic collisions (RTC) analysis is almost a daily activity in many autopsy room. Especially when analyzing an RTC with multiple occupants in the car, it can be necessary to distinguish driver from front seat passenger in order to provide the judicial authority with elements useful to understand and to prove who was driving, considering the criminal and civil responsabilities that may derive from it. Despite this, it is beyond doubt that there is enormous difficulty in providing such information. The aim of this paper is then to evaluate whether it is possible to differentiate driver and front seat passenger in case of fatal collisions using a mathematical model based on injury pattern alone. Autopsy reports concerning 90 drivers and 60 front-seat passengers were analyzed. Statistical analysis was used to detect injuries capable of discriminating between driver and passenger, considering skin, skeletal and visceral injuries.
Language: en
Driver; Autopsy; Forensic science; Front passenger; Injury pattern; Mathematical model; Traffic collision