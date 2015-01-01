Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research shows that cannabis use frequency is associated with cannabis dependence and health metrics. However, much less is known about how self-reported cannabis potency (THC and CBD) may be associated with the same metrics, and whether any associations exist after accounting for frequency of cannabis use. Moreover, even less is known about how these relations may differ across cannabis product forms. This exploratory study examined 1) associations between cannabis frequency, potency, and cannabis/health metrics, and 2) whether associations between potency and cannabis/health metrics remained after controlling for frequency of use.



METHODS: Using a sample of adult recreational cannabis users in Colorado (N = 300), we tested the relationship between self-reported cannabis use metrics of frequency and potency of flower, edible, and concentrate products with separate measures of problematic cannabis use (i.e., dependence, withdrawal, craving), depression, anxiety, and general perceived health.



RESULTS: Greater frequency of flower and concentrate (but not edible) use were associated with greater problematic cannabis use, and greater concentrate use frequency was also associated with more mental health problems. Partial correlations controlling for average frequency of use across all product forms and CBD potency per product showed that one significant association between THC potency and cannabis/health metrics remained (i.e., higher THC concentrate potency with better health), and one emerged (i.e., higher THC concentrate potency with lower cannabis withdrawal).



CONCLUSIONS: Frequency of use is reliably associated with problematic cannabis use for flower and concentrates, but it did not account for all observed associations in this study. Differences in patterns of associations between frequency and potency and cannabis/health metrics across cannabis forms suggest a need for better understanding user reports of THC and CBD potency, individual differences among users, and improved measurement.

