Steeger CM, Hitchcock LN, Bryan AD, Hutchison KE, Hill KG, Bidwell LC. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 97: 103278.
BACKGROUND: Research shows that cannabis use frequency is associated with cannabis dependence and health metrics. However, much less is known about how self-reported cannabis potency (THC and CBD) may be associated with the same metrics, and whether any associations exist after accounting for frequency of cannabis use. Moreover, even less is known about how these relations may differ across cannabis product forms. This exploratory study examined 1) associations between cannabis frequency, potency, and cannabis/health metrics, and 2) whether associations between potency and cannabis/health metrics remained after controlling for frequency of use.
Mental health; THC; Self-report; Cannabis dependence; Cannabis frequency of use; Cannabis potency; CBD