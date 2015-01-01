Abstract

Excessive alcohol use and gambling problems among Korean college students in Korea have been recognized as significant public health issues. The purpose of this study was to identify the direct, indirect, and total influence of depression on alcohol use disorder and problem gambling to determine relative magnitudes of the specific mediating effects of spirituality. A cross-sectional correlational survey was conducted in South Korea with 239 college students. Study variables included the Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale, a Spirituality Scale for Koreans, the Alcohol Consumption Questions, and the Korean version of the Canadian Problem Gambling Severity Index. Multiple-mediation analyses were performed. The results found that depression has a negative effect on each of the six subgroups of spirituality. In terms of the effects of spirituality on alcohol use disorder and problem gambling, spirituality was found to have a positive effect only on alcohol use disorder. The relationship between depression and those two addictive behaviors was significantly mediated by spirituality. Bootstrapping revealed that transcendence and connectedness were significantly mediating the relationship between depression and alcohol use disorder. For problem gambling, compassion and connectedness were found to be mediators affecting the relationship between depression and problem gambling. The finding suggests that spirituality's subscales affect two specific addiction problems in different ways. College students' excessive drinking and problem gambling can be prevented by developing and applying an intervention program that strengthens the connectedness of spirituality's subscales.

Language: en