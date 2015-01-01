|
Himes MK, Robinson BS, Shaw JL, Daniel TE, Dehan JL, Keller JD. J. Allied Health 2021; 50(2): 140-145.
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Schools of Allied Health Professions)
PURPOSE: Increased fall risk has been linked to age, being female, and age-related changes in the postural control system. The purpose of this study was to determine if a portable balance system could predict fall risk by determining the relationship among the modified Clinical Test for Sensory Interaction on Balance (mCTSIB) scores, age, the Activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC) score, and the Berg Balance Scale (BBS) score in community-dwelling older women. Insight into these relationships may facilitate early intervention and decrease fall risk in older women.
Language: en