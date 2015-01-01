Abstract

BACKGROUND: HIV number continues to increase, especially among the minority of men who have sex with men (MSM) due to the high risks of their sexual behavior. This study aims to identify the correlation between sexual violence experiences and pornography media exposure to sexual risk behavior among people with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) MSM. DESIGN AND METHODS: The study employed a cross-sectional design with the consecutive sampling technique and involved 258 PLWHA MSM under the guidance of an NGO in Bandung, Jawa Barat, Indonesia. The data were collected by employing an online questionnaire.



RESULTS: The results show that there is a significant correlation between sexual violence experiences and sexual risk behavior (p=0.000, α=0.05; OR=6.496), pornography media exposure and sexual risk behavior (p=0.000, α=0.05; OR=4.271). The multivariate analysis of multiple logistics regression results reveals that the sexual violence experience is the factor that mostly influences the sexual risk behavior among PLWHA MSM (p=0.000, α=0.05; OR=3.784).



CONCLUSIONS: The sexual violence experiences and pornography media exposure have a significant positive relationship to sexual risk behavior. Therefore, nurses need to improve a comprehensive assessment, counseling, and personal education to reduce sexual risk behavior that can transmit HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases and create innovations through positive activities to reduce pornography consumption.

