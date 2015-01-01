|
Citation
|
Rahmayani M, Waluyo A, Maria R. J. Public Health Res. 2021; 10(Suppl 1): e2338.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, PAGEPress)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: HIV number continues to increase, especially among the minority of men who have sex with men (MSM) due to the high risks of their sexual behavior. This study aims to identify the correlation between sexual violence experiences and pornography media exposure to sexual risk behavior among people with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA) MSM. DESIGN AND METHODS: The study employed a cross-sectional design with the consecutive sampling technique and involved 258 PLWHA MSM under the guidance of an NGO in Bandung, Jawa Barat, Indonesia. The data were collected by employing an online questionnaire.
Language: en