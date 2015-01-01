Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent pregnancy leads to a variety of complex problems. Adolescents with an unwanted pregnancy potentially face a stigma or rejection by parents and friends as well as facing threats to be a victim of domestic violence. Violence experienced by pregnant adolescents has a negative impact on the health status of the mother and their fetus. This study aimed to identify the factors triggering domestic violence on pregnant adolescents in Jakarta. DESIGN AND METHODS: The design of the study was cross-sectional study with convenience sampling (n = 230). The tools used for data collection were questionnaires.



RESULTS: The results of the bivariate analysis showed that the factors associated with domestic violence suffered by pregnant adolescents were the partner's violence history (p=0.000), partner's behaviors (p=0.000), economic status (p=0.002) and family's support (p=0.03). The partner's behavior was the most influential factor that contributed 73.96 times the potential occurrences of domestic violence against pregnant adolescents (p=0.000; OR=73.96).



CONCLUSIONS: The involvement of the partner during the pregnancy process is necessary for understanding and comprehension of the changes which may possibly occur due to the partner's pregnancy.

