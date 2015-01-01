Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined the association of sexual orientation change efforts (SOCE) with past-week depressive symptoms and past 12-month suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among Korean lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study of 2168 participants was used. Lifetime SOCE was classified as "never experienced," "been advised but not undergone SOCE," and "undergone SOCE." Results: Participants who had undergone SOCE showed 1.44- and 2.35-times higher prevalence of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts than those without such practices. Significant associations were also observed between having advice on SOCE alone and all mental health indicators.



CONCLUSION: Strict legal sanctions that prohibit SOCE are required in Korea.

Language: en