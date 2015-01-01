Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recognizable skin findings of child physical abuse include bruises, abrasions, lacerations, bite marks, burns, and oral injuries. Self-induced skin picking, or neurotic excoriation, can correspond to emotional stress, underlying psychiatric illness, or substance abuse. Parental neurotic excoriation injury of children has not been reported previously as a form of physical abuse.



METHODS: We present a case series of five children abused via parental excoriation. All affected children were three years of age or younger and otherwise healthy. Each child presented with wounds determined to be consistent with chronic picking. Patient age, injury location, and in some cases, witness accounts confirmed the lesions were not self-inflicted.



RESULTS: In three cases, caregivers reported methamphetamine use. In these cases, caregivers repeatedly picked or wiped the infants' skin. In two cases, the caregiver demonstrated personal neurotic excoriation behavior, which was imposed upon her children resulting in similar lesions. One affected child died at 14 days of age from abusive head trauma, while the other four children were placed in foster care by Child Protective Services.



CONCLUSION: Excoriation injury places children at risk for significant scarring and other long-term effects. We report examples demonstrating that repetitive skin injury by caregivers is a diagnostic consideration for abuse in young children.

