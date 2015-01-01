|
Tezanos KM, Pollak OH, Cha CB. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: Adolescence marks an important time to detect suicide risk, as suicidal ideation often emerges during this developmental period. Death-themed cognitions represent a promising domain of risk factors for suicidal ideation, but they have been understudied among adolescents. To address this knowledge gap, the present study examines the association between adolescents' attitudes and beliefs about death, hereafter referred to as death conceptualizations, and suicidal ideation.
Language: en
longitudinal; suicidal ideation; adolescence; cognitions; death conceptualizations