Abstract

Introduction

Mobility limitation can hinder one's access to goods and services that may lead to poor health outcomes, especially among older adults who do not drive. Existing literature on older adults' mobility limitations has majorly focused on single transportation mode (e.g., walking, public transit), and little is known about the differences in trip purposes and all-mode transportation patterns between driving older adults and non-driving counterparts especially in suburban and rural areas with more aging population.



Methods

502 individuals aged 65 and older were included in our study drawn from a transportation survey conducted in Washington County, Wisconsin. Binary and ordered logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine whether older adults' driving status was significantly associated with their trip purposes and trip frequency by various modes, while controlling for covariates including socio-demographic characteristics.



Results

A larger percentage of non-driving older adults compared to driving counterparts needed to make maintenance trips (e.g., medical or dental appointments, food pantry) but a smaller percentage for leisure trips (e.g., socializing, movies/art/theater). However, there was no difference in subsistence trips (e.g., worship, work) between drivers and non-drivers. While making more trips via dependent modes (e.g., riding with family or friends, public transit), non-driving older adults traveled less frequently than older drivers overall, because they made fewer trips via independent modes (e.g., driving, walking).



Conclusions

The findings indicate that non-driving older adults are in greater need for medical care or food assistance, as well as having greater limitations in mobility and dependency on others for trips. In addition, further analyses in this study suggest improvement of alternative transportation services (e.g., advanced vehicle scheduling methods, inter-county transit service collaboration), usage of assistive technology, and education about transportation services to help improve mobility among non-driving older adults in suburban and rural areas.

