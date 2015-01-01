Abstract

Introduction

Older women have been widely found to be especially disadvantaged when it comes to mobility and this has been linked to negative effects on health and well-being. This study investigates and identifies factors linked to risk of mobility deficiency among older minority women in the U.S.

Methods

This study investigated older minority women age 65+ (N = 4,565) from the 2017 U.S. National Household Travel Survey, a national sample from all 50 States, with a negative binomial regression and Cragg's exponential hurdle regression.

Results

About 24% of the older minority women in the survey made no out-of-home trips on the survey day and hence had a zero travel distance, the highest such fraction among the older population. Older minority women are found especially at risk of transportation deficiency if they do not drive an automobile themselves, have low household income, are not highly educated, and live in rural areas.

Conclusion

Better access to services and facilities in higher density areas is important to reduce mobility deficiency of older minority women. Older women who walk are linked to higher trip frequency but shorter distances. While facilitating safe driving, is an instrument to maintain mobility for older minority women, this study shows that older minority women in rural areas need special attention. Particular concern is needed for foreign-born older minority women and those with lower education levels as both groups are likely to have unmet mobility needs. Similarly, the older minority women in the lowest income brackets are especially vulnerable to transportation deficiency.

Language: en