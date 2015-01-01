Abstract

Background

The women in Saudi Arabia rely heavily on private cars in their mobility despite their negative impact on health and the environment. The conservative culture, combined with other factors, had imposed restrictions on using other modes of mobility. Therefore, in 2016, the kingdom launched the Saudi Vision 2030 to promote sustainable travel behavior and a healthy lifestyle specifically for women.



Purpose

The study aims to investigate the change in the Saudi young women's travel behavior in the context of the Saudi Vision 2030 and its applied projects during the timeline (2015-2020), before and after releasing the Saudi Vision to examine the possibility of promoting sustainable mobility among young Saudi women.



Procedures

This study has a quantitative-qualitative method. Descriptive analysis for the relevant literature and Saudi statistics for mobility was performed. Additionally, two online surveys were conducted in the timeline (2015-2020) among two different young Saudi women in Jeddah city as a case study.



Findings

The private car remains the primary mode of mobility used by young Saudi women in Jeddah. No statistical change in the population's travel behavior has been shown during the past five years, despite their willingness to transfer to sustainable modes if available. The urban aspect is the most challenging factor that affects their travel behavior. The absence of alternate mobility options and comprehensive mobility network, the city's urban sprawl, and lack of urban cooling elements, all hinder active mobility modes. The evolution of the social aspect during the five years is evident as a positive factor to support the application and use of sustainable mobility modes in Jeddah.



Conclusion

Providing a women-friendly urban environment includes a sustainable mobility network that is varied, connected, costly, safe, flexible, link their key destinations and amenities, and considers Jeddawi women's culture are essential to promote their sustainable mobility.

