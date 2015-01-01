|
Wright PJ, Paul B, Herbenick D. Aggressive Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
This paper reports findings on men's exposure to extreme pornography, impersonal sexuality, and sexual aggression from the National Survey of Porn Use, Relationships, and Sexual Socialization, a U.S. population-based probability study. Despite Malamuth's confluence model (CM) of sexual aggression positing that an impersonal approach to sex interacts with exposure to pornography to predict the likelihood of committing sexual assault, only a few studies have actually tested this prediction. Additionally, the data from the only previous nationally representative study were gathered more than 30 years ago.
