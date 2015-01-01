Abstract

BACKGROUND: The landscaping services industry is one of the more dangerous in the United States, with higher rates of both fatal and nonfatal injuries than the all-industry average. This study uses claims from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (OHBWC) database to identify high rates of occupational injuries and illnesses in this industry in Ohio. The causes of those illnesses and injuries are highlighted to identify common factors.



METHODS: The OHBWC database includes injured-worker industry identification, occupation, business size, demographics, diagnoses, and free-text descriptions of injury circumstances. We identified landscaping service industry claims from 2001 to 2017, and describe annual claim counts and rates.



RESULTS: Over the 17-year period, 18,037 claims were accepted, with "Struck by object or equipment" and "Overexertion involving outside sources" being the most common events or exposures. Sprains and fractures were the most prevalent of the more serious lost-time (LT) injuries. Free-text descriptions of claims indicate that arborist work and loading/unloading of work vehicles and trailers are particularly hazardous. Younger and shorter-tenured workers were injured most frequently, although the average workers' age was higher for LT claims. The total cost of claims to the OHBWC from the landscaping services industry for 2001-2017 was over $226,000,000. Almost $214,000,000, or 94.4%, was for LT injuries and illnesses, even though LT claims comprise only 18% of total claims.



CONCLUSIONS: Targeted improvements in landscaper safety could come from controlling events leading to LT claims. Engineering controls and improved training are strongly recommended to reduce falls, overexertion, and struck-by injuries.

