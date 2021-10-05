Abstract

In recent years, hair has become an alternative biological specimen for drug testing in the fields of forensic and clinical toxicology. The advantages of hair testing include larger detection windows (months/years), depending on the length of the hair shaft, compared to those of urine/blood (hours to 2-4 days for most drugs). Segmental hair analysis can disclose a month-to-month (considering 1 cm segment cuts) information of drug exposure (single or repeated) and potentially identify patterns of drug use/administration. Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) was recently proposed as a valid tool for therapeutic purposes in addictions, including cocaine use disorder (CocUD). Here, we proposed hair testing analyses of classic drugs of abuse in a clinical setting to monitor the clinical changes in treatment-seeker CocUD patients undergoing protocol treatments with rTMS stimulating the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (l-DLPFC). We collected hair samples from nine CocUD patients at different stages from the beginning of treatments. Hair sample analyses revealed significant changes in the patterns of cocaine use, according to the negativity of urine screening tests and the clinical reductions of craving. These data, albeit preliminary, suggest that hair testing analysis of classic drugs of abuse could be extended to clinical settings to monitor the clinical efficacy of innovative therapeutic interventions, such as rTMS.

Language: en