Citation
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Most youths who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) lose their diagnosis in the first 1-2 years. However, there are few studies on this brain mechanism, and the heterogeneity of the findings is partially due to the different stimuli applied and the mixed trauma history. Therefore, the use of trauma-related/unrelated stimuli to study the remittance mechanism of earthquake-induced PTSD could advance our knowledge of PTSD and inspire future treatment.
Keywords
child; post-traumatic; earthquakes; hippocampus; remittance