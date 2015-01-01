Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the rates of and change in past-year antidepressant use from 1999 to 2017 among a representative sample of Ontario [Canada] adults and past-year alcohol users and problem drinkers. It examined whether alcohol use and problem drinking are associated with antidepressant use over time, whether gender moderated the effect of problem drinking on antidepressant use, and the potential correlates of past-year antidepressant use.



METHOD: This study utilized data from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Monitor study, a repeat cross-sectional telephone survey of the Ontario general adult population. Data are from 15 annual cycles of the survey 1999-2017 (where relevant variables were included), resulting in a sample size of N = 35,210. Variables of interest included demographic variables, past-year antidepressant use, past-year alcohol use, and past-year problem drinking (e.g., 8+ on the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test).



RESULTS: Past-year antidepressant use increased from 1999 to 2017 similarly among the full sample, past-year alcohol users, and past-year problem drinkers. Approximately 9% of Ontarians reported past-year antidepressant use in 2017. Overall, past-year problem drinkers were 1.5 times more likely to use antidepressants than non-problem drinkers. Past-year alcohol use was not associated with antidepressant use. Gender moderated the association between past-year problem drinking and antidepressant use.



CONCLUSION: This study determined that past-year antidepressant use increased from 1999 to 2017, that past-year problem drinkers are more likely to use antidepressants than non-problem drinkers, and that past-year problem drinking is associated with past-year antidepressant use among women but not among men.

