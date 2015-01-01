Abstract

This article aims to investigate the relationship between intimate partner physical violence (IPPV) and breastfeeding (BF), use of breastmilk substitutes (BMS) and bottle-feeding among children aged 12 to 15 months. This is a cross-sectional study with mothers in primary care facilities of the city of Rio de Janeiro. IPPV was identified by the Brazilian version of the Conflict Tactics Scales 1-Form R and feeding practices were identified by a 24-hour Dietary Recall. Associations were verified by logistic regression with odds ratio (OR) estimates and 95% confidence intervals. BF was offered to 58.5% of the children and BMS to 88.5%. Also, 70.5% of the children used a baby bottle. Physical violence was observed in 26.7% of couples. Households where couples physically abuse each other are more likely to not breastfeed (OR=2.14, p-value=0.030), to use breastmilk substitutes (OR=5.15, p-value=0.03) and bottle-feed (OR=2.71; p-value=0.01), when compared to households without physical violence. The results highlight the need to investigate intrafamily relationships in cases where inadequate breastfeeding practices are identified, and to enable health professionals to support families in conflict situations.

