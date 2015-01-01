Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Major trauma remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide with traumatic brain injury and uncontrolled traumatic bleeding as the main determinants of fatal outcome. Interestingly, the therapeutic approach to trauma-associated bleeding and coagulopathy shows differences between geographic regions, that are reflected in different guidelines and protocols. RECENT FINDINGS: This article summarizes main principles in coagulation diagnostics and compares different strategies for treatment of massive hemorrhage after trauma in different regions of the world. How would a bleeding trauma patient be managed if they got hit by the bus in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Australia, or in Japan? SUMMARY: There are multiple coexistent treatment standards for trauma-induced coagulopathy in different countries and different trauma centers. Most of them initially follow a protocol-based approach and subsequently focus on predefined clinical and laboratory targets.

