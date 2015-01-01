Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze prevalence and factors associated with intimate partner violence during pregnancy.



METHODS: This was a cross-sectional study, with data obtained through interviews conducted with pregnant women aged 10 to 49 years during the third trimester of pregnancy, living in Caxias, state of Maranhão, Brazil (2019-2020). The instrument of the World Health Organization Violence Against Women Study was used to identify violence. A hierarchical analysis was performed using multiple logistic regression.



RESULTS: 233 pregnant women were interviewed. The prevalence of violence during pregnancy was 33.0%, with predominance of psychological violence (18.9%). In the final hierarchical model, women aged <20 years old (ORadj=2.09 - 95%CI 1.17;3.54) and illicit drug use by intimate partner (ORadj=8.78 - 95%CI 2.13;28.92) remained as factors associated with the outcome.



CONCLUSION: Prevalence of violence during pregnancy was high, with illegal drug use by young women and their partners being factors associated with its occurrence.

