Abstract

Anchor Institutions (AIs) provide tremendous value and benefit to the communities where they reside through initiatives, partnerships, and investments. As an academic medical center, Johns Hopkins devised to anchor its community by addressing the epidemic of violence and racial injustice through a series of webinars and a symposium entitled the "Just Us Dialogues." An analysis of all comments and policy recommendations made by panelists and attendees was performed and a series of recommendations emerged regarding how an AI should approach addressing community violence and inequities to promote community wellness. The series consisted of 4 panels: "The 4th Amendment: Use, Misuse, and Case for Police Reform"; "Protecting Our Youth: Confronting Society's Role in the Harmonious Development of Adolescents"; "Immigration Matters: Building Humanity Within a Fractured Immigration Landscape"; and "Decriminalizing Mental Illness: Empathetic Approaches to Mental Health Supports." These 4 panels, symposium discussions, and the keynote address yielded 18 recommendations. The recommendations from the panels and the symposium underscore the power and leverage that AIs possess to identify and implement approaches to address community violence.

Language: en