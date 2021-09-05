Abstract

BACKGROUND: Asian American adolescents experience rates of depression comparable to or greater than those of other ethnic minorities. The purpose of this systematic review is to summarize psychosocial factors related to depressive symptoms of Asian American adolescents between the ages of 10 to 19.



METHODS: Various electronic databases were systematically searched to identify research articles published from 2000 to 2021, and the psychosocial factors influencing depression among Asian adolescents in North America were examined.



RESULTS: A total of 81 studies were included in this systematic review. Consistent findings on relationships between depressive symptoms and influencing factors included (a) acculturative stress, (b) religious or spiritual significance for females, (c) parent-child cohesion, (d) harsh parenting style, (e) responsive parenting style, (f) racial or ethnic discrimination, (g) being bullied, (h) positive mentor presence, and (i) exposure to community violence. Collectively, the majority of included studies suggest that depressive symptoms were more likely found among Asian American adolescents who (a) are older, (b) are female, (c) have immigrant status, (d) exhibit coping behaviours, (e) face academic challenges, (f) face a poor socioeconomic situation, (g) perceive parent-child conflict, (h) perceive maternal disconnectedness, and (i) perceive negative peer relations. A number of conflictive findings also existed.



DISCUSSION/CONCLUSIONS: This systematic review provides a summary of the various psychosocial factors on individual, familial, and social levels, which influenced the depressive symptoms of Asian American adolescents. Such findings offer a starting point to examine what factors should be necessarily included in related depression-preventive intervention design and evaluation. Culturally sensitive care, strengthened family-school-community collaboration, and targeted research efforts are needed to meet the needs of Asian adolescents experiencing a range of depressive symptoms.

