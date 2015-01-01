Abstract

Child undernutrition and natural disasters are major public health concerns in Bangladesh, but research into their relationship is lacking. This study assessed the association between residential district multi-hazard-risk and undernutrition among children aged less than 5 years (under-5) in Bangladesh. Data for 22,055 under-5 children were extracted from the 2019 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey of Bangladesh. Multi-hazard risk was categorized as low (score<10), moderate (score 10-20), and high (score>20) using a combined score of four major hazards: tornado, cyclone, earthquake, and flood. We found that children from high multi-hazard risk districts were 19% more likely to be stunted and 23% more likely to be underweight compared to low-risk districts. However, wasting was not associated with multi-hazard risk. Strategies such as agricultural adaptation and coping mechanisms, long-term post-disaster nutritional response, extended periods of relief supports, and enhanced quality maternal and child care services may help to reduce undernutrition burdens in Bangladesh.

Language: en