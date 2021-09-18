|
Ribeiro FS, Santos FH, Anunciação L, Barrozo L, Landeira-Fernandez J, Leist AK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9).
The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health emergency of international concern, and the main measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 were social distancing, quarantine, and self-isolation. Although these policies are effective in containing the spread of the virus, they might represent a challenge to psychological well-being, increasing levels of depressive and anxiety-related symptoms. AIMS: We explored the frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms during COVID-19 restrictions and associations with sociodemographic factors in a Brazilian sample.
*anxiety; *Brazil; *COVID-19; *depression; *social distancing