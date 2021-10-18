Abstract

Suicide in later life is becoming severe under rapid population aging, especially for nursing home residents. Loneliness, an increasingly represented issue among nursing home residents, is found to be a risk factor for depressive symptoms. Both loneliness and depressive symptoms may contribute to the development of suicidal ideation. According to the Protective Factor Model, resilience can act as a moderating role interacting with risk factors to buffer the negative effects on the outcome. The present study aimed to assess the mediating role of depressive symptoms and the moderating effect of resilience on the risk factors of suicidal ideation to attenuate the adverse contribution among nursing home residents. A total of 538 nursing home residents participated in this cross-sectional study, and their suicidal ideation, resilience, loneliness, and depressive symptoms were measured. The mediating effect and moderated mediation model were tested using the Macro Process of SPSS 21.0. Statistics showed that 19.7% of participants had suicidal ideation. The mediating model (H1: B = 0.477, p < 0.001; H2: B = 0.325, p < 0.001; H3: B = 0.308, p < 0.001) and the moderating effect of resilience interacting loneliness (H4: B = -0.133, p < 0.001; H6: B = -0.109, p < 0.001) and depressive symptoms (H5: B = -0.077, p < 0.001) were statistically significant. The findings indicated the protective effect of resilience in alleviating the negative influence of risk factors for suicidal ideation, suggesting that positive psychological interventions for resilience building might be effective in suicide prevention among nursing home residents.

