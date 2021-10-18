|
Citation
Musculus L, Kinrade N, Laborde S, Gleißert M, Streich M, Lobinger BH. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The tendency to think about or consciously control automated movements (i.e., movement-specific reinvestment) is a crucial factor associated with falling in the elderly. We tested whether elderly people's movement-specific reinvestment depended on their past falling history and whether it can predict future error-prone movements. In a longitudinal pre-post design, we assessed n = 21 elderly people's (M(age) = 84.38 years, SD = 5.68) falling history, movement-specific reinvestment (i.e., Movement-Specific Reinvestment Scale), and physical functioning (i.e., Short-Physical-Performance Battery). Following a baseline assessment, participants reported their movement behavior in a daily diary for 2 months, after which we assessed their movement-specific reinvestment and physical functioning again (longitudinal, pre-post design).
Language: en
Keywords
cognition; ageing; longitudinal design; fall prevention; movement