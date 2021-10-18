|
Tamura A, Akasaka K, Otsudo T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Abstract
Soft landing after jumping is associated with the prevention of lower extremity injuries during sports activities in terms of the energy absorption mechanisms. In this study, the contribution of lower extremity joints during soft landing was investigated. Subjects comprised 20 healthy females. Kinetics and kinematics data were obtained during drop vertical jumps using a three-dimensional motion analysis system. Negative mechanical work values in the lower extremity joints were calculated during landing. A multiple regression analysis was performed to determine which lower extremity joints contributed more in achieving soft landing. The means of mechanical work of the hip, knee, and ankle in the sagittal plane were -0.30 ± 0.17, -0.62 ± 0.31, and -1.03 ± 0.22 J/kg, respectively.
Language: en
injury prevention; angular impulse; biomechanics; shock attenuation