Tamura A, Akasaka K, Otsudo T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(10).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18105130

unavailable

Soft landing after jumping is associated with the prevention of lower extremity injuries during sports activities in terms of the energy absorption mechanisms. In this study, the contribution of lower extremity joints during soft landing was investigated. Subjects comprised 20 healthy females. Kinetics and kinematics data were obtained during drop vertical jumps using a three-dimensional motion analysis system. Negative mechanical work values in the lower extremity joints were calculated during landing. A multiple regression analysis was performed to determine which lower extremity joints contributed more in achieving soft landing. The means of mechanical work of the hip, knee, and ankle in the sagittal plane were -0.30 ± 0.17, -0.62 ± 0.31, and -1.03 ± 0.22 J/kg, respectively.

RESULTS showed that negative mechanical work in the hip and knee is effective in achieving soft landing. These findings indicate that energy absorption in the hip and knee joints might be an important factor in achieving soft landing, whereas that in the ankle has a negative effect. Therefore, when improving soft landing techniques, we should consider energy absorption in the hip and knee via eccentric activation of the hip and knee extensors during landing.


Language: en

injury prevention; angular impulse; biomechanics; shock attenuation

