Abstract

The aim of the study is to analyze the association between risk factors for the health of truck drivers and previous use of illicit drugs. A cross-sectional study examined the data from 2071 truck drivers between 2010 and 2016. Demographic variables, risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and the use of illicit drugs were analyzed. The stepwise logistic regression model was used for the adjusted analysis. The dependent variable was the previous use of illicit drugs, and independent variables were those with p < 0.1 at a bivariate analysis. The average age of the truck drivers was 42.27 ± 11.07 years, and the previous use of illicit drugs was reported or detected in 388 (18.7%) drivers. Compared to non-users, drug users were younger (37.25 ± 9.45 vs. 43.43 ± 11.1 years; p < 0.001) and single (43.3% vs. 28.4%; p < 0.001). The independent variables for illicit drugs were age (OR = 0.93 (95% CI: 0.91-0.95; p < 0.001)), smoking (OR = 2.18 (95% CI: 1.39-3.44; p = 0.001)), alcohol consumption (OR = 1.626 (95% CI: 1.06-2.49; p = 0.026)) and driving hours per day (OR = 1.08 (95% CI: 1.01-1.15; p = 0.012)). Users of illicit drugs had multiple risk factors for CVD and traffic accidents.

Language: en