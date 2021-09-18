|
Sáez G, López-Núñez C, Carlos-Vivas J, Barrios-Fernandez S, Rojo-Ramos J, Adsuar JC, Collado-Mateo D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a major public health problem that affects one-third of women aged 15 around the world. Interventions for IPV victims are essential for women's self-esteem and self-concept recovery. This project aims to assess the effects of an eight-session multicomponent intervention program based on group psychological therapy and adventure activities in (1) self-esteem, (2) self-concept, (3) body image, (4) self-efficacy and (5) depression symptomatology in IPV victims.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; multicomponent program; wilderness therapy