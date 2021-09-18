Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a major public health problem that affects one-third of women aged 15 around the world. Interventions for IPV victims are essential for women's self-esteem and self-concept recovery. This project aims to assess the effects of an eight-session multicomponent intervention program based on group psychological therapy and adventure activities in (1) self-esteem, (2) self-concept, (3) body image, (4) self-efficacy and (5) depression symptomatology in IPV victims.



METHODS/DESIGN: A single-blind, randomized controlled pilot study, with experimental and control group, will be carried out. 34 IPV female victims will be recruited and equally assigned to the experimental (n = 17) or the control (n = 17) group. Primary outcome measures will include self-esteem, while secondary measures will be focused on self-concept, body image, self-efficacy, and depressive symptoms. Intention to treat and efficacy statistical analyses will be also performed.



DISCUSSION: This project will explore the effects of a new multicomponent program which includes cognitive-behavioral therapy sessions and outdoor adventure activities on affective and emotional variables, often affected in IPV victims. In addition, orientations to incorporate the main findings into the community based IPV resources and victims' services will be provided.

Language: en