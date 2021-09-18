|
Gavurová B, Tarhanicova M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Alcohol is a risk factor with serious consequences for society and individuals. This study aims to present methods and approaches that might be used to estimate the costs related to excessive alcohol consumption. It emphasizes the need for general methods and approaches that are easily applicable, because the level of digitalization and data availability vary across regions. The lack of data makes many methods inapplicable and useless. The ease of applicability will help to make cost-of-illness studies and their results comparable globally.
Language: en
Czech Republic; alcohol addiction; cost of illness; lost productivity