Hermosillo-de-la-Torre AE, Arteaga-de-Luna SM, Acevedo-Rojas DL, Juárez-Loya A, Jiménez-Tapia JA, Pedroza-Cabrera FJ, González-Forteza C, Cano M, Wagner FA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(9).
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Suicide and suicidal behaviors were already a global public health problem, producing preventable injuries and deaths. This issue may worsen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and may differentially affect vulnerable groups in the population, including children, adolescents, and young adults. The current study evaluated the association of affective variables (depression, hopelessness, and anxiety), drug use (alcohol, tobacco, and others), emotional intelligence, and attachment with suicidal behaviors.
*COVID-19; *adolescents; *psychosocial correlates; *suicidal behavior