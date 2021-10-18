Abstract

Suicidal behaviour is a complex phenomenon-its aetiology spans biological, psychological, environmental, social and cultural facets. Men's deaths by suicide outnumber women in every country in the world. This study explored the male experience of suicide attempts and recovery as well as factors which may be protective for men. Men (n = 12) participated in semi-structured face-to-face interviews which were subjected to Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA). Four master themes were identified: (1) "characteristics of attempt/volitional factors", (2) "dealing with suicidal thoughts and negative emotions", (3) "aftermath" and (4) "protective factors". The theoretical and clinical implications of this study are discussed, including help seeking, emotional expression, the long-term impact of suicide attempt as well as the applied contribution to established theories.

Language: en