Abstract

Children and adolescents are too often victims of sexual abuse and harassment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 150 million girls and 73 million children <18 have been victims of violence and sexual exploitation during their childhood. Data show that females are more likely to be a victim of abuse and violence than males (20% vs. 5-10%). Such abuses lead to long-term psychophysical and relational consequences and victims are often afraid of asking for support from both parents and professionals. This case report shows the story of a 17-year-old adolescent, Sara, involved by her mother in a strategic counseling process, to solve BDSM-type sexual addiction (slavery and discipline, domination and submission, sadism and masochism), self-aggressive behavior, and alcohol abuse issues. The strategic counseling process is structured in 15 sessions and was based on problem-solving techniques and corrective behavioral strategies. During the sessions, it emerged that Sara had been a victim of sexual violence at the age of 6 and that she had never talked about the rape with anyone. At the age of 12, she began to experience social anxiety and shame, feelings that led her to use alcohol and seek violent sexual partners and bondage relationships. During the counseling sessions, Sara elaborated on her trauma, becoming more aware of her resources and her desires, and she learned to manage the sense of guilt and shame associated with the violence suffered, through alternative strategies. At the end of the process, Sara normalized her relationship with sex and alcohol, regaining her identity.

Language: en