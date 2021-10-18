Abstract

Sexual minority women (SMW; bisexual, lesbian) experience psychological intimate partner violence (IPV) disproportionately more than physical forms and have higher lifetime victimization rates than heterosexual women. This study presents an examination of perceptions of psychological IPV, sexual minority stigma, and childhood exposure to domestic violence among a sample of 183 SMW residing within the U.S. With an emphasis on group differences between bisexual and lesbian women, findings indicate that bisexual women evaluated vignettes depicting psychological IPV occurring among women in same-gender relationships with more negative sentiment than lesbian women. Significant associations between enacted and internalized forms of stigma and perceptions of psychological IPV also varied among bisexual and lesbian women. No significant relationships were found between perceived stigma and perceptions of IPV in either group. Furthermore, no moderation effects were detected for childhood exposure to domestic violence or sexual orientation in the relationship between sexual minority stigma and perceptions of IPV. Implications and suggestions are discussed with particular attention to the heterogeneity of experiences among SMW as a necessary area of further study.

