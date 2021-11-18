|
Citation
|
Akbari AR, Alam B, Ageed A, Tse CY, Henry A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a global epidemic which 30% of women experience world-wide. Domestic violence has serious health consequences, with an estimated cost of 1.7 billion annually to the NHS. However, healthcare professionals remain uncertain on how to manage IPV. In 2007, the Identification and Referral to Improve Safety (IRIS) was introduced within primary care to address this shortcoming. The aim of this project is to analyse the impact of IRIS, whilst discussing the extension into secondary care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
public health; intimate partner violence; sexual health; domestic violence and abuse; fracture clinic; identification and referral to improve safety