Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study is to analyse the impact that occupational health and safety policies have on employees' work and organisational commitment and, in turn, on their intention to leave the company.



METHODS: For this study, we designed a questionnaire with a five-level Likert scale and distributed it among professionals from different companies in the IT consultancy sector in Spain. The data collected from 458 completed questionnaires were analysed using the partial least squares structural equation modelling (PLS-SEM) technique using the SmartPLS software.



RESULTS: From the analysis of the data, it was concluded that there is indeed a positive relationship between occupational health and safety policies and employees' work and organisational commitment, as well as a negative relationship between these policies and the intention to leave the company. Similarly, there is a negative relationship between employees' work and organisational commitment and their turnover intention.



CONCLUSIONS: Although, due to the activity of professionals in the sector, occupational health and safety has not been an area of priority, it was concluded from this study that an improvement in these areas would have a beneficial effect on the commitment of workers to the company, thus helping to reduce the high levels of turnover in the sector. Future lines of research, as well as their practical application and the limitations of the study, are indicated at the end of the paper.

Language: en