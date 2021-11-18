|
Citation
|
Romero-Martínez, Blanco-Gandía MC, Rodriguez-Arias M, Lila M, Moya-Albiol L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Only a few studies have paid attention to the ability of perpetrators of intimate partner violence (IPVAW) against women to cope with acute stress, including hormonal parameters. In fact, previous studies assessed how salivary testosterone (Tsal) and cortisol (Csal) changed after coping with an acute emotional stressor (directly related to IPVAW), and they concluded that an imbalance between the two hormones might be characteristic of these men. Nevertheless, they neglected to examine the role of other hormones, such as salivary oxytocin (OXsal), which also seemed to play an important role in behavioral regulation, and whether this response could be generalized to other types of stress not directly related to IPVAW.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; cortisol; acute stress; oxytocin; testosterone