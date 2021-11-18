Abstract

Interscholastic youth cross-country mountain bike racing in the United States has grown significantly over the past decade, yet little is known about the risk profile in this age group. Aiming to protect participants, we implemented a prospective, longitudinal injury surveillance system for the purpose of better understanding youth mountain biking injuries and implementing safety measures. Data were collected during competition years 2018-2020, totaling 66,588 student athlete-years. Designated reporters from each team received weekly emails with exposure and incident report forms. Variables analyzed included demographic, rider-related, trail-related, and other data. Injury characteristics during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were compared to the years 2018 and 2019. More student athletes participated in the 2020 season (25,261) than in prior seasons (18,575 in 2018 and 22,752 in 2019). During competition year 2020, overall injury proportion was lower (1.7% versus 3.0% in 2018 and 2.7% in 2019). Variables associated with injury, body part injured, type of injury, time-loss, and disposition following injury were similar between all years. Despite the pandemic and resultant changes to competition, student athletes continued to ride their bikes and become injured, but the proportion of injuries differed. This report details injury characteristics in youth mountain bike racing, including a comparison of before and during the pandemic.

