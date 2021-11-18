SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vall B, Sala-Bubaré A, Hester M, Pauncz A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11).

10.3390/ijerph18115859

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health and widespread problem, and perpetrator programmes are in a unique position to work towards the end of gender-based violence. However, in order to promote safe perpetrator work, it is crucial to focus on the impact of IPV on the victims and survivors. In this context, little research has triangulated data by including both, victim's perspectives on the impact that IPV has on them and also men's level of awareness of the impact of their violent behaviour. In this paper, results from the "Impact Outcome Monitoring Toolkit (Impact Toolkit)" from one perpetrator treatment programme in the UK are presented. Participants were 98 in total; 49 men that were following treatment in a perpetrator program and their (ex-) partners. The differences in their perceptions of the IPV, but also on the impact of this abusive behavior on the victims, is described. Finally, recommendations for research and practice are discussed.


intimate partner violence; impact; health consequences; negative consequences; perpetrator programmes; psychological consequences; victims’ safety

