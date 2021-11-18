SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nair N, Good DC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(11).

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph18115676

unavailable

Microaggressions can have damaging health impacts on minority groups experiencing exclusion through such forms of discrimination and bias. Using focus groups of different marginalized groups and through in-depth interviewing, we analyze the ways in which marginalized identities respond to and deal with microaggressions and highlight some relevant linkages to mentoring. Through a qualitative analysis of microaggression experiences, along the lines of race, gender, sexual orientation, and religion, we explore different coping mechanisms and potential linkages to mentoring. Our results indicate some underlying patterns of sense-making, categorized as coping by (a) resisting or reclaiming their voice, (b) retreating, reframing, or withdrawing, (c) rejecting or stonewalling, (d) restraining and internalizing, (e) seeking support and reconnecting (with safe spaces), and (f) redoubling (effort). For each of the coping strategies discussed, we also identify and advance mentoring linkages in the context of coping with microaggressions.


coping mechanisms; mentoring; microaggressions; minority identity

