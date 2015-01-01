|
Reale KS, Beauregard E, Chopin J. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Past studies on criminal expertise showed that some sexual offenders possess skills related to avoiding detection. An important question that remains unaddressed in the literature, however, is whether unsolved cases can be used as a "proxy" for expertise. The present study sought to provide the first empirical examination of criminal expertise in a sample of solved (n = 732) and unsolved (n = 309) stranger sexual assault cases involving theft. We used binary logistic regression to determine whether behavioral indicators of criminal expertise predicted case status.
case solvability; detection avoidance; forensic awareness; modus operandi; offender behavior