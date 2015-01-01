|
Gomis-Pomares A, Villanueva L, Adrián JE. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Despite the increasing interest in the accuracy of youth risk assessment tools, the amount of research with ethnic minorities remains relatively modest. For this reason, the main goal of this study was to assess the predictive validity and disparate impact of the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI) in a Spanish ethnic minority. The participants consisted of 88 Roma youth offenders and 135 non-Roma youth offenders, aged between 14 and 17 years old. Their risk of recidivism was assessed by means of the YLS/CMI Inventory and their recidivism rate was obtained from the Juvenile Justice Department.
predictive validity; risk assessment; recidivism; Roma population; youth offenders