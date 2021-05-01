|
Citation
|
Denee T, Kerr C, Ming T, Wood R, Tritton T, Middleton-Dalby C, Massey O, Desai M. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 139: 172-178.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a chronic recurrent or episodic psychiatric illness that can be successfully treated with oral antidepressants, yet one-in-three patients do not respond to currently-available treatments. According to the FDA and EMA, patients are considered to have treatment-resistant depression (TRD) when their MDD fails to respond adequately to ≥2 successive antidepressants in a single episode. AIMS: To describe current clinical management of patients with MDD and TRD in England, including treatment strategies and referral to secondary mental healthcare.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
England; Major depressive disorder; Clinical practice research datalink (CPRD); Hospital episode statistics [HES]; Mental health services data set (MHSDS); Population-based study; Treatment resistant depression